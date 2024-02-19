The Sympathizer: HBO Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Espionage Drama Series

The Sympathizer has a premiere date. HBO announced an April arrival date for the spy drama with the release of a teaser. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar are in charge of the seven-episode series behind the scenes.

Starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh with Robert Downey Jr. playing multiple roles, the HBO drama is based on the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen and is set during the Vietnam War.

HBO revealed the following about the series in a press release.

“The seven-episode HBO Original limited series THE SYMPATHIZER debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The series stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Emmy® winner Sandra Oh and Academy Award® nominee Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles. Logline: Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, THE SYMPATHIZER is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over. Credits: Co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director (episodes 1-3), Park Chan-wook; co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Don McKellar; executive producer, A24; executive producer and star, Robert Downey Jr., executive producer, Susan Downey, executive producer, Amanda Burrell for Team Downey; executive producer, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media; executive producer, Kim Ly; executive producer, Ron Schmidt; executive producer and author of book, Viet Thanh Nguyen; executive producer, Jisun Back for Moho Film. Directors: Fernando Meirelles (episode 4), Marc Munden (episodes 5-7). Writers: Mark Richard, Naomi Iizuka, Maegan Houang, Anchuli Felicia King, Tea Ho. THE SYMPATHIZER is a Co-Production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Moho Film and Cinetic Media.

