Forever: Netflix Announces Stars of Mara Brock Akil Series Based on Judy Blume Novel

Forever has its stars. Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming teen drama based on the 1975 Judy Blume novel of the same name.

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. are starring as the teens who fall in love and share each other’s firsts. Netflix shared the following about their roles in the drama:

“Simone will play Keisha Clark, a young confident, smart, and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school. Meanwhile, Cooper Jr. will portray Justin Edwards, a nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body. Justin dreams of playing D1 basketball and achieving more than his successful parents. Love will lead him to who he truly is.”

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. will star in Mara Brock Akil’s new series, Forever. A reimagining of the groundbreaking 1975 Judy Blume novel. An epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s… pic.twitter.com/XCHXV03mLo — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2024

Mara Brock Akil (The Game) is showrunner for the series, and she recently spoke about bringing the novel to life. She said the following:

“[The show will examine] the idea of your first love being with you forever. Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever.”

The premiere date for Forever will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Judy Blume novel? Do you plan to watch the new series?