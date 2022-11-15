Forever: Netflix Orders Series from Mara Brok Akil, Based on Judy Blume Novel

Forever is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new series based on the 1975 Judy Blume teen romance novel. The story follows a pair of teens experiencing all the ups and downs of being a teenager and being in love for the first time. Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Black Lightning) is behind the series.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Netflix today announced the series order for Forever. Helmed by showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil, Forever is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined by Mara Brock Akil for a new generation. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Mara Brock Akil said the following about the new series: “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.” Renate Radford, Vice President of Overall Deals at Netflix also spoke about the new series: “We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, Forever. Mara’s creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story. We look forward to bringing the series to a global audience.

A premiere date and casting for Forever will be announced at a later time.

