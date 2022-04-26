Irma Vep: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Drama Series Starring Alicia Vikander

Irma Vep has a premiere date on HBO. The series, which stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, will arrive in June. Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Nora Hamzawi, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Byron Bowers, Fala Chen, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, and Antoine Reinartz also star. The series is written and directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, the writer/director of the original 1996 film.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. IRMA VEP reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.”

Check out more photos from the series below. Irma Vep arrives on June 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Irma Vep on HBO? Have you seen the original movie?