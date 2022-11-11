The Sympathizer: Five Join HBO Thriller Series Co-Starring Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer has added five new faces to its cast. , Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, and Alan Trong are joining Robert Downey Jr. in the thriller based on the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The spy thriller follows the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the last days of the Vietnam War and what happens after he is exiled to the United States.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in the HBO series:

“Xuande portrays The Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. A man of two minds and dual identities, the Captain is caught between conflicting loyalties, contradicting desires, and is ultimately forced to confront what it means to sympathize. Nguyen Khan is Bon, the Captain’s childhood friend who refuses to bring the Captain’s multiple identities into focus. A proud member of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam, Bon arrives in Los Angeles after a tragic loss and ultimately finds new meaning in the most unlikely of places and circumstances. Toan Le plays The General, the larger-than-life former leader of the South Vietnamese Secret Police. Overtaken by paranoia, the General is fixated on sniffing out traitors amongst the refugee community in Los Angeles and is in feverish pursuit of his goal to lead a counter-revolutionary mission back in his homeland. Vy Le portrays Lana, the rebellious daughter of the General. Fluent in both American and Vietnamese culture, she has an uncanny skill of absorbing and adapting to American popular culture, a capacity that is dizzying for the Captain and unnerving for her father. Trong is Sonny, the idealistic former classmate of the Captain and now the editor of a Los Angeles Vietnamese-language newspaper. Sonny is free to pursue his desires and ideals with open passion which provides the perfect foil for the Captain.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

