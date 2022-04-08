Winning Time: Season Two; HBO Renews Lakers Comedy-Drama Series



The game continues. HBO has renewed the Winning Time TV show for a second season. The first season is currently airing on Sunday nights.

A sports comedy-drama series, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. In many ways, it’s a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

The first season of Winning Time averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 297,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the traditional ratings, it’s a middle-of-the-road performer for the cable channel.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

HBO Renews WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY For A Second Season · HBO has renewed drama series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY for a second season. Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties – a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. The ten-episode first season will conclude on Sunday, May 8, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. · The Los Angeles Times called WINNING TIME “a rollicking tale of flash, cash, and clashes.” Vogue declared it “the escapist sports drama we need now,” while Rolling Stone called it “a hell of a lot of fun to watch.” · This past Sunday’s fifth episode delivered a series viewership high of 1.2 million viewers across platforms on premiere night, a 37% increase from the first episode. · Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, quote: “It’s been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast. This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.” · Season one cast: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field. · Season one credits: Pilot Director/Executive Producer: Adam McKay (for Hyperobject Industries); Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer/Co-Creator: Max Borenstein; Executive Producer: Kevin Messick (for Hyperobject Industries); Executive Producer/Writer/Co-Creator: Jim Hecht; Executive Producer/Writer: Rodney Barnes; Executive Producer: Jason Shuman; Executive Producer: Scott Stephens

What do you think?

