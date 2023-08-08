Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season Two Ratings

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long history and the producers of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty have managed to attract some impressive performers to play legendary people in the NBA team’s story. Still, that’s no guarantee that HBO will keep renewing the show to see the team’s story come to some resolution. Will Winning Time be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A sports comedy-drama series, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The second season cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, and Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. The second season explores the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Winning Time on HBO averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 377,000 viewers.

