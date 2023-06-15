The Wonder Years: Season Three — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A coming-of-age comedy series airing on the ABC television network, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Guests in season two include Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama. The story is told through the point of view of Dean (Williams), the imaginative 12-year-old son of Bill (Hill) and Lillian Williams (Sengbloh), and the younger brother of Kim (Kariuki). Dean’s friends include Cory (O’Neil), Brad (Lerner), and Keisa (Ray), Dean’s secret crush. Dean narrates the story, looking back at his childhood as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place and the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Wonder Years averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.95 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Wonder Years stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 15, 2023, The Wonder Years has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Wonder Years for season three? The network opted to hold season two until summer, likely due to ABC having more comedies than timeslot vacancies. While viewership is lower in the warmer months, it may have been for the best, given the ongoing writers strike and the limited amount of available original scripted content. The series is produced “in-house” by another part of the Disney company (an important factor these days), so I’m thinking Wonder Years has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wonder Years cancellation or renewal news.



