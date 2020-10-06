Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world. In the seventh season, the sitcom continues to look at current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Black-ish averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.18 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 2% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. Find out how Black-ish stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 6, 2020, Black-ish has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Black-ish for season eight? Though the ratings have dropped, ABC/Disney continues to look at new ways to extend this series’ universe. We already have two spin-offs — Mixed-ish and Grown-ish — and more may be on the way. While all shows must end at some point, I think Black-ish will see an eighth season, providing the stars want to continue making it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black-ish cancellation or renewal news.



