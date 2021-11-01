Black-ish, The Bachelor, The Chase, Promised Land: ABC Sets Six Premiere Dates for Mid-Season 2021-22 (Watch)

The alphabet network has unveiled some of its mid-season plans and upcoming premieres for six new and returning shows. They are Abbott Elementary (new comedy, December 7th and January 4th), The Bachelor (season 25, January 3rd), Black-ish (eighth and final season, January 4th), The Chase (season two resumes January 5th), Women of the Movement (new drama, January 6th), and Promised Land (new drama, January 24th). Additional premiere and return dates will be announced in the future.

Here are some additional details from ABC, followed by teaser videos for Abbott Elementary, Black-ish, and Promised Land.

ABC ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF 2021-2022 MIDSEASON PREMIERE DATES

QUINTA BRUNSON WORKPLACE COMEDY ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ DROPS SPECIAL EARLY PREMIERE ON TUESDAY, DEC. 7, AHEAD OF REGULAR TIME PERIOD DEBUT ON TUESDAY, JAN. 4

‘THE BACHELOR’ RETURNS FOR AN ALL-NEW JOURNEY TO FIND LOVE ON MONDAY, JAN. 3

EMMY®-NOMINATED ‘BLACK-ISH’ CELEBRATES FAREWELL SEASON STARTING TUESDAY, JAN. 4

NEW EPISODES OF QUIZ SHOW ‘THE CHASE’ BEGIN WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LIMITED SERIES ‘WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT,’

STARRING TONY® AWARD WINNER FOR ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL ADRIENNE WARREN, PREMIERES THURSDAY, JAN. 6

FAMILY DRAMA ‘PROMISED LAND,’ WITH JOHN ORTIZ, CECILIA SUÁREZ AND BELLAMY YOUNG, LAUNCHES MONDAY, JAN. 24

ABC today announced the first wave of 2021-2022 midseason premiere dates for new and returning series.

Teacher knows best! Workplace comedy “Abbott Elementary,” starring and executive produced by Quinta Brunson, will air a special early premiere on TUESDAY, DEC 7. The all-new series is then set to air new episodes in its regular time period starting TUESDAY, JAN 4, where it will be joined by Emmy®-nominated “black-ish” for a star-studded final season, and the winter return of “Queens.”

With the most recent seasons of “The Bachelor” franchise pulling in a combined 23.8 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms [MP+35], the search for love continues when “The Bachelor” launches an all-new season on MONDAY, JAN. 3. Then, on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5, ABC’s heart-racing quiz show “The Chase” will return with new episodes alongside the winter returns of “The Goldbergs,” “The Wonder Years,” “The Conners” and “Home Economics.”

ABC’s six-episode limited series “Women of the Movement,” chronicling the story of Mamie Till-Mobley seeking justice for son Emmett Till, will premiere THURSDAY, JAN. 6, as previously announced.

The epic, generation-spanning drama “Promised Land,” following two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley, rounds out January premieres on MONDAY, JAN. 24.

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

9:30-10:00 p.m. — “Abbott Elementary” (early series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-10:01 p.m. — “The Bachelor”

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00-9:30 p.m. — “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. — “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — “Queens”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. — “The Wonder Years”

9:00-9:31 p.m. — “The Conners”

9:31-10:00 p.m. — “Home Economics”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — “The Chase”

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “Women of the Movement” (series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 24

10:01-11:00 p.m. — “Promised Land” (series premiere)

“ABBOTT ELEMENTARY” (Series Premiere) – TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m.) and TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m.)

From creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson, and executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, comes “Abbott Elementary,” a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

“Abbott Elementary” stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.

“WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT” (Series Premiere) – THURSDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

This six-episode series to be aired in three parts is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.

The limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

“Women of the Movement” is produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series. Executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann (Kapital Entertainment), Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), Will Smith and James Lassiter (Westbrook), Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Group Inc.), Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group), David Clark (Mazo Partners) and Gina Prince-Bythewood. The first episode is written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors on the limited series.

“PROMISED LAND” (Series Premiere) – MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m.)

“Promised Land” is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

“Promised Land” is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

