Promised Land: Season One Ratings

ABC’s history is littered with soapy dramas about powerful families. Some have been big hits in the ratings while others were cancelled after a season or two. How will the newest entry, Promised Land, perform for the alphabet network? Will it be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, the Promised Land TV show stars John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, Rolando Chusan, and Bellamy Young. Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra, Kerri Medders, Tom Amandes, Natalia del Riego, and Miguel Angel Garcia recur. The story revolves around two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Joe Sandoval (Ortiz) is the patriarch of his family who took a small vineyard owned by a former rival and turned it into a wine and beverage empire, Heritage Vineyard. Along the way, he alienated many — including members of his own family. More than just a savvy corporate fighter, Joe can do every job there is to do on a vineyard, but finds himself at a crossroads when an enemy from his past resurfaces. His wife, Lettie (Suarez), will do anything to keep her family intact, despite all its fraying allegiances. Their children are highly capable Veronica (Ochoa), estranged Antonio (Tonatiuh), party-girl Carmen (Molino), erratic Junior (Garcia), and stepson Mateo (Aguilera), the hardworking and highly capable general manager of the vineyard. Meanwhile, immigrants Carlos (Velez), Billy (Chusan), Juana (Martin), and Rosa (Guerra) cross the Mexican border in search of a better life.

