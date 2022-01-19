Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Four? Has the CW Anthology Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Do any of these stories seem a little too plausible? Has the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Two Sentence Horror Stories, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season three actors include Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, Allyson Grant, Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson, Kevin Haaland, Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg, Rami Kahlon, Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer, Shawn Stewart, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar, and Coulton Jackson. Stories in season three include a couple’s quarrel that takes a dark turn, a vacationing couple finds themselves targetted by some locals, a babysitter discovers that her charge has a collection of evil dolls, a high school group’s prank goes horribly wrong, and a technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Two Sentence Horror Stories averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 233,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 50% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Two Sentence Horror Stories stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 19, 2022, Two Sentence Horror Stories has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Two Sentence Horror Stories for season four? Though the ratings are low, this show appears to be relatively inexpensive to produce (for a scripted series) and the network uses it to fill in gaps in the schedule. I suspect it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Two Sentence Horror Stories cancellation or renewal news.



