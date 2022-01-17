Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Three Viewer Votes

How strange will the third season of The CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show get? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Two Sentence Horror Stories is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories here.

A CW anthology series, the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season three actors include Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, Allyson Grant, Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson, Kevin Haaland, Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg, Rami Kahlon, Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer, Shawn Stewart, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar, and Coulton Jackson. Stories in season three include a couple’s quarrel that takes a dark turn, a vacationing couple finds themselves targetted by some locals, a babysitter discovers that her charge has a collection of evil dolls, a high school group’s prank goes horribly wrong, and a technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Two Sentence Horror Stories should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.