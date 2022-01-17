Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Three Ratings

Last year, Two Sentence Horror Stories was a middle-of-the-road performer on The CW. It outperformed several other scripted series on the network and was renewed. How will it do this time around? Will Two Sentence Horror Stories be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An anthology series, the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season three actors include Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, Allyson Grant, Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson, Kevin Haaland, Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg, Rami Kahlon, Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer, Shawn Stewart, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar, and Coulton Jackson. Stories in season three include a couple’s quarrel that takes a dark turn, a vacationing couple finds themselves targetted by some locals, a babysitter discovers that her charge has a collection of evil dolls, a high school group’s prank goes horribly wrong, and a technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Two Sentence Horror Stories on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 466,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



