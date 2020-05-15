Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW horror anthology drama from Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format. Season one stars Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Two Sentence Horror Stories averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 519,000 viewers. Learn how Two Sentence Horror Stories stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Two Sentence Horror Stories has been renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Two Sentence Horror Stories for season two? The ratings are very low, even for a CW summer series, so I suspect it will be cancelled. Having said that, this network relies less on ratings data than the other broadcast networks so anything could happen. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Two Sentence Horror Stories cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/15/20 update: Two Sentence Stories has been renewed for a second season.



