Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Two Sentence Horror Stories on The CW: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Stage 13 / The CW)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV showWill the horror continue? Has the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Two Sentence Horror Stories, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW horror anthology drama from Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format. Season one stars Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age.  
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Two Sentence Horror Stories averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 519,000 viewers. Learn how Two Sentence Horror Stories stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Two Sentence Horror Stories has been renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Two Sentence Horror Stories for season two? The ratings are very low, even for a CW summer series, so I suspect it will be cancelled. Having said that, this network relies less on ratings data than the other broadcast networks so anything could happen. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Two Sentence Horror Stories cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/15/20 update: Two Sentence Stories has been renewed for a second season.
 

Two Sentence Horror Stories Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Franky CortesDenise Dorringtonbrian Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Franky Cortes
Reader
Franky Cortes

Pretty good horror show. Very low budget Im sure. I want a season 2. But if ratings are very very low, I may kiss the show goodbye.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 19, 2019 11:55 pm
Denise Dorrington
Reader
Denise Dorrington

Great show don’t cancel its awesome better as it went on !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 7, 2019 6:04 am
brian
Reader
brian

never even heard of this show…doesnt sound entertaining anyway after reading the article

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 10, 2019 8:56 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz