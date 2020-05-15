Menu

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season One

Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show on The CW: season 1

How chilling is the first season of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Two Sentence Horror Stories is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Two Sentence Horror Stories season one episodes here. Status update below.

A CW horror anthology drama from Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format. Season one stars Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should The CW cancel or renew Two Sentence Horror Stories for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/15/20 update: Two Sentence Stories has been renewed for a second season.



Evelyn Stroem
Reader
Evelyn Stroem

GREAT SHOW

September 12, 2019 9:45 pm
