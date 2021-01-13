What scary tales await us in the second season of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Two Sentence Horror Stories is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories here.

A horror anthology drama from Vera Miao on The CW, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season two actors include Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob Labelle, Hunter Dillon, MJ Kokolis, Roy Campsall, James Goldman, Janet Kidder, David Lewis, Elise Shak, Eliza Faria, Edwin Perez, Ella Dixon, Micah Solis, Robyn Daye Edwards, Ethan Hippel, Jhomar Suyom, Sunita Prasad, Tyler Johnston, Leanne Lapp, Andrew Job, Stephanie Cho, Josh Epstein, Lou Ticzon, Emily Tennant, David Lennon, Jasmine Vega, Carolyn Fe, Andrew Airlie, Gordon Comier, Sarah Cantuba, Sabryn Rock, Marci T. House, Dunan Ollerenshaw, Don Mike, Matty Finochio, Oliver Hua, Albert Nicholas, Robert Shoofey, Gabriela Zimmerman, and Grace Chin. Stories in season two include a psychology student suspecting his grieving sister is possessed, a young executive realizes he’s being stalked by his doppelganger, and a mysterious janitor offers a bullied teen a way to take care of his tormenters once and for all.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Two Sentence Horror Stories has been renewed for a third season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.