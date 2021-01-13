Will Jared get a handle on his life in the first season of the Trickster TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Trickster is cancelled or renewed for season two on The CW (it’s been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Trickster here.

A coming-of-age supernatural thriller series that airs on The CW in the United States, the Trickster TV show is based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson. The series stars Joel Oulette, Crystle Lightning, Craig Lauzon, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis, Joel Thomas Hynes, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning. Set in Kitimat, British Columbia, the story follows Jared (Oulette), an Indigenous teen who struggles to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents. But, when Jared starts seeing strange things, his already chaotic life is turned upside down. At first, Jared thinks he’s losing his mind but, to his relief and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real.





