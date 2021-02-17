DuckTales: Disney XD Reveals 90-Minute Series Finale Release Date and Guests

Get ready to say good-bye to the reboot of DuckTales. The animated series is set to end on Disney XD and the 90-minute series finale will air on March 15th. Guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White, and Amy Sedaris are all returning to the animated series for the big finale.

DuckTales has aired 75 episodes during this current run, and new episodes will return to the cable channel next week. Disney XD revealed more about the finale in a press release.

“Disney’s critically acclaimed DuckTales will solve some mysteries and rewrite history with an epic 90-minute series finale special MONDAY, MARCH 15, (7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and ungated in DisneyNOW. Executive produced by Matt Youngberg and co-executive produced by Francisco Angones, the Emmy(R) Award-nominated DuckTales team wrapped production after 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts. The series continues to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world. In the U.S., the series is the #1 ratings driver on Disney XD and has reached over 234 million views on social media and YouTube since its launch in 2017. Culminating in a memorable, dramatic reading of the iconic DuckTales main title song, the cast met one final time via Zoom during the recent holiday season – David Tennant (“Scrooge McDuck”), Danny Pudi (“Huey”), Ben Schwartz (“Dewey”), Bobby Moynihan (“Louie”), Kate Micucci (“Webby Vanderquack”), Beck Bennett (“Launchpad McQuack”), Toks Olagundoye (“Mrs. Beakley”) and Paget Brewster (“Della Duck”). Link to video is available here. In a joint statement, Youngberg and Angones said, “It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales. Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention. We set out to honor all those things that we’ve loved about DuckTales since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe. Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them.” The DuckTales series finale special will encore non-stop for 24 hours following its premiere. Leading up to the finale, Disney XD will debut new episodes every Monday beginning FEB. 22 (7:00 p.m. EST/PST) and will present a week-long DuckTales marathon of every aired episode beginning MONDAY, MARCH 8 (7:30 p.m. EST/PST). In addition, three new “Chibi Tiny Tales” shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite DuckTales characters, will roll out beginning FRIDAY, FEB. 26, on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube. Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck (voiced by Disney Legend Tony Anselmo); and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend. In the finale titled “The Last Adventure!,” the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.). Returning guest voices include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris. Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.”

Check out a teaser featuring the cast singing the theme song in a virtual event below.

What do you think? Do you plan to tune in to watch the final episodes of the DuckTales TV show on Disney XD? Are you sad to see this animated series end?