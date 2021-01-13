Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on CBC in Canada and on The CW in the United States, the Trickster TV show is based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson. The series stars Joel Oulette, Crystle Lightning, Craig Lauzon, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis, Joel Thomas Hynes, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning. Set in Kitimat, British Columbia, the story follows Jared (Oulette), an Indigenous teen who struggles to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents. But, when Jared starts seeing strange things, his already chaotic life is turned upside down. At first, Jared thinks he’s losing his mind but, to his relief and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Trickster averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 441,000 viewers. Find out how Trickster stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Trickster has been renewed for a second season in Canada but, The CW hasn’t picked it up yet. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Trickster for season two? The series originates in Canada and it was renewed for season two there in May 2020. Though it hasn’t been announced, I think The CW will air the second season episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Trickster cancellation or renewal news.



