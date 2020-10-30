MasterChef: Season 11 Production Resumes on FOX Series

MasterChef has resumed production on season 11. The series halted production back in March with only 10 episodes of its season filmed. The remaining eight episodes are now being filmed. Production resumed on October 26, per Deadline.

Producers for the FOX competition series said the following about the return of production:

“The safety of the entire cast and crew has and is the number one priority. Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed on production, we are creating new and innovative ways to produce the series, while honoring its creative spirit. The behind-the-scenes culinary team, which has always followed all health department guidelines, is now taking additional precautions including wearing gloves, masks and face shields/goggles. While the pressures associated with the pandemic are immense, we are choosing to embrace these challenges as we start production.”

Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aaron Sanchez are the judges for season 11 of the series. A premiere date for the new season of MasterChef has not yet been set.

