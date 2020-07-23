MasterChef: Season 11; FOX Plans to Resume Filming on Gordon Ramsay Series

MasterChef is just one of the many shows that were forced to shut down production back in March. The reality series was mid-way through filming its 18 episode season 11, and it looks like the series will head back to production this fall.

Per Deadline, the FOX series is set to resume in October. That time is flexible in case things happen with the COVID-19 pandemic between now and then.

Gordon Ramsay is currently at home in London, and this will give him time to return to LA for filming new episodes of MasterChef.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that the new season of MasterChef is ready for more action in the kitchen?