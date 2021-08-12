Promised Land: ABC Greenlights Drama About Powerful Latinx Families

Promised Land is coming to ABC. The network has greenlighted the new drama series about two powerful Latinx families who live in Sonoma Valley. John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan will star.

ABC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy. “Promised Land” is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

A premiere date for the new ABC drama will be set at a later time.

