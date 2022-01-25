Promised Land: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which family member has the biggest secret? Has the Promised Land TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



Airing on the ABC television network, the Promised Land TV show stars John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, Rolando Chusan, and Bellamy Young. Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra, Kerri Medders, Tom Amandes, Natalia del Riego, and Miguel Angel Garcia recur. The story revolves around two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Joe Sandoval (Ortiz) is the patriarch of his family who took a small vineyard owned by a former rival and turned it into a wine and beverage empire, Heritage Vineyard. Along the way, he alienated many — including members of his own family. More than just a savvy corporate fighter, Joe can do every job there is to do on a vineyard, but finds himself at a crossroads when an enemy from his past resurfaces. His wife, Lettie (Suarez), will do anything to keep her family intact, despite all its fraying allegiances. Their children are highly capable Veronica (Ochoa), estranged Antonio (Tonatiuh), party-girl Carmen (Molino), erratic Junior (Garcia), and stepson Mateo (Aguilera), the hardworking and highly capable general manager of the vineyard. Meanwhile, immigrants Carlos (Velez), Billy (Chusan), Juana (Martin), and Rosa (Guerra) cross the Mexican border in search of a better life.



The first season of Promised Land averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.89 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Promised Land stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of January 25, 2022, Promised Land has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Promised Land for season two? The network has done well with soapy dramas about powerful families in the past though none have featured a Latinx cast. The early ratings are quite low but I think ABC will be patient and give this show every chance to succeed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Promised Land cancellation or renewal news.



