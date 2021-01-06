Vulture Watch

Will the season end with a proposal? Has The Bachelor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelor, season 26. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by Chris Harrison. Season 25 follows Matt James as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community organization founder from Raleigh, North Carolina, James was cast in the 16th season of The Bachelorette. When production on that season was delayed, he was chosen to be the first Black male lead for the anniversary season of The Bachelor. Due to the pandemic, much of the season has been filmed at a luxury resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.



Season 25 Ratings

The 25th season of The Bachelor averages a 1.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.23 million viewers. Compared to season 24, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. Find out how The Bachelor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2021, The Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor for season 26? Though the ratings have inched downward over the years (as all shows’ have), The Bachelor has remained ABC’s highest-rated unscripted show. The series also provides contestants for other “Bachelor Nation” series (like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise) that air throughout the year. I have no doubt that The Bachelor will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor cancellation or renewal news.



