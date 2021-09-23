Home Economics: Season Two? Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can the Hayworth siblings stick together, despite their differences? Has the Home Economics TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Home Economics, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling in the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage has fallen apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids. Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Home Economics averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Home Economics stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2021, Home Economics has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Home Economics for season three? This sitcom was a middle-of-the-road performer in its abbreviated first season but was renewed for a second season. Though it’s compatible with ABC’s other sitcoms, if its ranking doesn’t improve in season two, I suspect that it may be cancelled so the network can make room for a new comedy. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Home Economics cancellation or renewal news.



Home Economics Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Home Economics‘ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Home Economics TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?