Home Economics: Season One Ratings

For several years, ABC has focused on airing all sorts of family comedies and this new Home Economics series seems like a good fit. But, how will it measure up in the ratings? Will Home Economics be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling of the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage is falling apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids. Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Home Economics TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?