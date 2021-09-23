Menu

Home Economics: Season Two Viewer Votes

Home Economics TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Will these siblings see their situations change in the second season of the Home Economics TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Home Economics is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Home Economics here.

An ABC family comedy series, the Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling in the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage has fallen apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids. Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Home Economics TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Home Economics should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




