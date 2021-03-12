Fleishman Is in Trouble: FX Orders Series Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner Novel

Fleishman Is in Trouble is headed to FX. The series is based on the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, and Brodesser-Akner are all executive producing the series, which follows a man’s journey in using an online dating app. The new drama will air exclusively on FX on Hulu.

FX revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“FX has ordered the limited series Fleishman is in Trouble, based on The New York Times bestselling debut novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX.

Brodesser-Akner will serve as the writer of the nine-episode limited series, and executive produce it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Fleishman is in Trouble will be produced by ABC Signature and be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

“Fleishman is in Trouble offers an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s terrific debut novel and we are thrilled that she is adapting it as a limited series for FX,” said Balian. “Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant join Taffy on the creative team that will work with ABC Signature to capture the energy and edge of this story.”

Brodesser-Akner said, “I’m thrilled to be extending Fleishman’s life onto the screen with such smart, thoughtful and courageous partners. When I was writing this book, my aim was to resolve for myself the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so I’m hoping that making this show does the trick.”

“Lisa, Tracy and I fell in love with Taffy’s searing novel and were ecstatic she chose us and our partners at FX as her home,” commented Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Along with Sarah, Carl and Susannah, we can’t wait for Taffy’s vision for the series to deliver equal water cooler addiction that her book garnered upon debut.”

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”