Extraordinary: Season Two; Early Renewal for British Superhero Series on Hulu

More power to the Extraordinary. The Hulu comedy series debuted today in the US, but last night, at the series launch in London, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a second season. Johanna Devereaux, Disney VP of Scripted Content, delivered the news.

A British superhero comedy series, the Extraordinary TV show was created by Emma Moran. It stars Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason. Guest stars include Siobhán McSweeney, Robbie Gee, Sofia Oakley-Green, and Ned Porteous.

The show takes place in a world where everyone over 18 develops a superpower — everyone except for 25-year-old Jen (Tyers). She feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates — Carrie (Oxenham), Kash (Hasna), and a mysterious stray cat — keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of okay.

The show was commissioned in April 2021 by Disney+, under the Star brand. It can be found on Hulu in the US. All eight half-hour episodes of the first season were released today. There is no word yet about when the second season will be released.

The renewal was first reported by Deadline.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Extraordinary TV series on Hulu? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season?

