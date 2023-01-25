Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Five; CBS Comedy Series Renewed for 2023-24

The story of this relationship will continue. CBS has renewed Bob ♥ Abishola for a fifth year and the 2023-24 network season.

A romantic comedy series, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart. He eventually does but life has a way of getting complicated.

The fourth season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.98 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. The shop picks up about 25% more viewers when the live+7 day ratings are factored in.

According to CBS, with live+35-day multiplatform viewing, Bob ♥ Abishola draws more than 6.9 million viewers on average. Among African American viewers, it is television’s #2 comedy — behind CBS’s own The Neighborhood, which a recently renewed for a sixth season.

Our ♥s are bursting to share the news: #BobHeartsAbishola has been picked up for season 5! pic.twitter.com/U4U0rnnr5Y — Bob♥Abishola (@BobAbisholaCBS) January 25, 2023

Season five of Bob ♥ Abishola is expected to debut in the fall. Season four currently airs on Monday nights.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Bob ♥ Abishola series on CBS? Are you happy to know this comedy has been renewed for a fifth season?

