The Neighborhood: Season Six; 2023-24 Renewal Set for CBS Comedy Series (Reactions)

Dave and Calvin are going to have to keep working things out during the 2023-24 television season. CBS has given The Neighborhood series an early renewal for season six.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about the newcomers. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

Airing on Monday nights, the fifth season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.28 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show picks up about 22% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

This season, The Neighborhood reportedly ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+, based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE).

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

The cast and crew were notified of the renewal on set. Here’s a video:

The exact moment the cast (plus Tichina’s dog #Cheenah) found out #TheNeighborhood was getting a season six! pic.twitter.com/PsvTbsNGWI — The Neighborhood (@TheNeighborhood) January 24, 2023

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Neighborhood TV series on CBS? Are you glad that this comedy has been renewed for a sixth season? Did you think that this CBS series might be cancelled?

