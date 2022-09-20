The Neighborhood: Season Six — Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about the newcomers. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.



The fifth season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.764 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Neighborhood stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of September 20, 2022, The Neighborhood has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for season six? The series has been one of the network’s highest-rated comedies so, unless the cast wants to pull the plug, I can’t imagine that this series would be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Neighborhood cancellation or renewal news.



