The Pitt: Season Three; Time Jump and HBO Max Series’ Return Teased

The Pitt wrapped its second season on Thursday night, and now the first details about season three have been revealed by the creator of the HBO Max series, R. Scott Gemmill. Viewers will see a bit of a time jump between seasons two and three, but it won’t be as big as the one between seasons one and two.

According to TV Line, Gemmill has revealed there will be about a 4-month gap between seasons 2 and 3. The action will be picked up in November. He said the following about season three:

“In those final moments with [Baby Jane Doe], Robby finally puts her down and decides to go. Part of it is he feels he has to go now because he’s talked about it for so long. One of the things we play in Season 3 is that he comes back, but he doesn’t come back to the hospital right away. He will show up [in Episode 1], but he’s been away from work longer than three months.”

As for the writer’s room and the production of season three, Deadline shared the following from Gemmill:

“We’ve done quite a bit of work. I think we’ve worked for about four weeks now in the writers’ room. I’ve started writing the first one. I’m going to write it with Dr. Joe Sachs, but we’re just in the process. We’ve figured out most of the season, but in broad strokes. And now we’re just sort of focusing a little bit more on individual episodes and characters.”

Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi star in the series, which follows the staff of an emergency room at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The fifteen-episode third season of The Pitt will arrive in January 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Are you excited to see what happens next season?