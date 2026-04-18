Dexter: Resurrection: Season Two; Dan Stevens & More Join Cast of Paramount+ Series

Dexter: Resurrection will return for a second season, and three new faces have been added to the cast of the Paramount+ series. It has been revealed that Dan Stevens, Bokeem Woodbine, and Nona Parker Johnson will join the Dexter spin-off series in series regular roles.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, and James Remar star in the series, which follows Dexter after he survives being shot by his son.

Paramount+ shared the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Stevens will play “The Five Borough Killer,” a serial killer who, much like Zodiac, taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the city and the police are terrorized. Johnson will play “Fiona Mixon,” a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world and Harrison’s (Jack Alcott) new love interest. Woodbine will play “Capt. Mixon,” a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona’s (Johnson) father.”

The premiere date for season two of Dexter: Resurrection will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series?