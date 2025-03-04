Family Legacy: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Series About Music Legends’ Offsprings

Family Legacy is returning soon for its second season. Paramount+ announced the season’s premiere date with the release of new key art (above) and a trailer for the series.

The music series features interviews with children of well-known musical celebrities including Belinda Carlisle, Busta Rhymes, DMX, Jam Master Jay, Lil Wayne, Matchbox 20, Salt-N-Pepa, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced the return of the popular music docuseries, FAMILY LEGACY on Tuesday, March 25 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. The series will also premiere internationally on Wednesday, March 26 in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. 10 half-hour episodes will premiere exclusively on the service and feature brand-new interviews with the children of the most influential and iconic musicians and bands including Wu-Tang Clan, Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lil Wayne, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, The Go-Go’s, TLC, D’Angelo, Ginuwine, Slipknot, Korn, Lil Jon, Daddy Yankee, Matchbox 20, Jam Master Jay, Ja Rule and Teddy Riley. Sharing exclusive MTV behind-the-scenes footage and brand-new interviews, FAMILY LEGACY gives fans an intimate account of these superstars from the ones who know them best – their kids. The Legacy Continues This Season with:

Brittney Atkins (Daughter of Ja Rule) Chase Anela Rolinson (Daughter of TLC’s T-Boz) Claudinel Jean (Daughter of Wyclef Jean) Slade (Son of Lil Jon) Duke Mason (Son of The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle) Egypt Criss (Daughter of Pepa and Treach from Naughty By Nature) iNTeLL (Son of Wu-Tang Clan’s U-God) Jesaaelys Gonzalez (Daughter of Daddy Yankee) Jesse Mizell (Son of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay) Maison Thomas (Son of Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas) Nathan Davis (Son of Korn’s Jonathan Davis) Praise, Sean, Xavier, and Tacoma Simmons (Children of DMX) Prana Supreme Diggs (Daughter of RZA) PXWER (Sha Smith) and Cheyenne Smith (Children of Method Man) Reginae Carter (Daughter of Lil Wayne) Rosé Riley (Son of Teddy Riley) Simon Crahan & Griffin Taylor (Sons of Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan & Corey Taylor) Story A’ Saundra Lumpkin (Daughter of Ginuwine and Solé) Swayvo Twain (Son of D’Angelo and Angie Stone) Trillian and T’ziah Smith (Sons of Busta Rhymes) Uhmeer (Son of DJ Jazzy Jeff) Weather Park (Son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard)



The series is executive produced by Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus and David Casey for Glass Entertainment Group. Bruce Gillmer and Lorian Thompson serve as Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?