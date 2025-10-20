Tracker: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last season, Tracker remained the highest-rated scripted show in CBS. Will it continue to be a ratings winner this time around, as the show continues to lose supporting cast members? Will Tracker be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene. Brent Sexton and Jensen Ackles recur. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all different kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep her client out of trouble.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Tracker on CBS averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 20, 2025, Tracker has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

