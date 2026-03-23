CIA: Season Two Renewal; CBS Series Returning for the 2026-27 Season

Goodman and Glass will be working together again during the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has already renewed CIA for a second season. The first season is currently airing.

A police procedural series, the CIA TV show was created by Dick Wolf and David Hudgins. A spin-off of the FBI series, it stars Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, Natalee Linez, Necar Zadegan. Crossover characters are played by Jeremy Sisto, Missy Peregrym, and Alana de la Garza. When a by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. Along the way, Bill learns the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Other chracters Nikki Reynard (Zadegan), the Deputy Chief of the CIA’s New York station, and CIA analyst Gina Gosian (Linez).

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of CIA averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers (includes fast affiliate data). Just three installments have aired thus far.

Here’s more ratings data from CBS:

More Than 8 Million Multiplatform Viewers Watched the Series Premiere Within 7 Days Multiplatform Viewership · 8.4 million multiplatform viewers (broadcast and streaming) watched the premiere episode within seven days. (Source: Nielsen Panel+ Big Data & SCR Flight Start +7 Days 09/22/25-03/01/26) Broadcast Viewership · Time period viewership improved +39% from last fall through its first three episodes (airing Feb. 23, March 2 and March 9). · Wins its time slot vs. the competition (“The Rookie” and “The Voice”). (Source: Nielsen Panel+ Big Data Season-to-date “Most Current” 9/22/25-03/09/26)

What do you think? Have you watched the CIA TV series on CBS? Are you glad this drama has already been renewed for a second season and 2026-27?

