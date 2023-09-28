Survivor: Season 45 Viewer Votes (Fall 2023)

Will an underdog win the 45th season of the Survivor TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Survivor is cancelled or renewed for season 46. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 45th season episodes of Survivor here.

A CBS long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 45th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Reba, Belo, and Lulu. In the Reba Tribe, there’s Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha, Julie Alley, and Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup. The Belo Tribe is made up of Brandon “Brando” Meyer, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, Kellie Nalbandian, Kendra McQuarrie, and season 44 returnee Bruce Perreault. The Lulu Tribe members are Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, Hannah Rose, Kaleb Gebrewold, Sabiyah Broderick, and Sean Edwards. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.





What do you think? Which season 45 episodes of the Survivor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe that Survivor should be cancelled or renewed for a 46th season on CBS?