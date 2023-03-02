Survivor: Season 44 Viewer Votes

Only one player can be the sole survivor in the 44th season of the Survivor TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Survivor is cancelled or renewed for season 45 (in this case, we already know the show’s been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 44th season episodes of Survivor here.

A CBS competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 44th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Ratu, Soka, and Tika. In the Ratu Tribe, there’s Maddy Pomilla, Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Lauren Harpe, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz. Soka Tribe is made up of Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, and Josh Wilder. The Tita Tribe members are Bruce Perreault, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger. In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win a $1 million prize.





What do you think? Which season 44 episodes of the Survivor TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you happy to know that Survivor has already been renewed for a 45th season on CBS?