Survivor: Season 43 Ratings (Fall 2022)

In March, CBS renewed the Survivor series through season 44 (Spring 2023), so there’s no need to worry about the series being cancelled right now. The show has gone through some changes over the years but remains one of the network’s most-watched non-scripted series. How long will it continue? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 43rd edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are split into three tribes — Vesti, Baka, and Coco. In the Vesi Tribe (Red), there’s Cody Assenmacher, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Justine Brennan, and Noelle Lambert. Baka Tribe (Yellow) is made up of Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elie Scott, Morriah Young, and Jeanine Zheng. The Coco Tribe (Blue) members are James Jones, Ryan Medrano, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark. In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win a $1 million prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 41 of Survivor on CBS (which aired in Fall 2021) averaged a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.56 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



