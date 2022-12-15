Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: LEGO Masters, Survivor, The Conners, That's My Jam, Masters of Illusion

LEGO Masters

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 ratingsNew episodes:  LEGO Masters and SurvivorSpecials: Finding Harmony, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, and That's My Jam Holiday Edition.  Reruns: The Conners, The Goldbergs, and Abbott Elementary.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren't given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show's link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

