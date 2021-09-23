Survivor: Season 41 Ratings

We already know that the Survivor TV series won’t be cancelled soon since CBS previously greenlighted season 42 for spring. Could that be the end of this competition series or, is one of the network’s most popular unscripted series essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a 43rd cycle? At what point will CBS cut this show back to one cycle a year, ala ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and The Voice on NBC? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 41st edition, aka “Survivor 41,” 18 new players are relocated to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji and are divided into three tribes — Luvu, Ua, and Yase (the Fijian words for flood, wave, and lightning). The castaway competitors are Eric Abraham (51), Heather Aldret (52), Erika Casupanan (32), Genie Chen (46), Ricard Foyé (31), Xander Hastings (20), Evvie Jagoda (28), Danny McCray (33), Naseer Muttalif (37), Deshawn Radden (26), Brad Reese (50), Jairus “JD” Robinson (20), Tiffany Seely (47), Sydney Segal (26), Shantel “Shan” Smith (34), David Voce (35), Liana Wallace (20), and Sara Wilson (24).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 39 of Survivor on CBS (which aired Fall 2019) averaged a 1.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.42 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



