FBI: International: Season Three Viewer Votes

A CBS procedural drama series, FBI: International is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise. The third season premiered on CBS.

A CBS procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader, and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.





