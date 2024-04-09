FBI: International: Season Four Renewal; CBS Drama Returning for 2024-25

The Fly Team will jet off for more adventures in the 2024-25 television season. CBS has renewed FBI International for a fourth season. Seven episodes of the abbreviated third season (because of the 2023 industry strikes) have aired so far this year.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader. Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.

The third season of FBI: International averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.40 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The other shows in the FBI franchise have also been renewed. FBI will return for its seventh, eighth, and ninth seasons, while FBI: Most Wanted will return for its sixth season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

What do you think? Have you watched the FBI International TV show? Are you glad CBS renewed this series for a fourth year?

