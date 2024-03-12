Fire Country: Season Three Early Renewal; Max Thieriot Drama Returning for 2024-25 on CBS

Bode and the others will have plenty of fires to fight during the 2024-25 TV season. Fire Country has been renewed for a third year on CBS. The abbreviated (due to the industry strikes) second season of 10 episodes began airing on February 16th.

An action drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and where his troubles began. Five years earlier, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of Fire Country averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, episodes have picked up about 30% more viewers.

In addition, Ghosts was renewed for a fourth season today. “Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

