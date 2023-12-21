Fire Country: Season Two; Tye White and Jason O’Mara Join CBS Drama Series

A pair of familiar faces have joined Fire Country in recurring roles for season two. Viewers will see Tye White (American Auto, NCIS: Los Angeles) and Jason O’Mara (Smother, The Man in the High Castle) on the CBS Friday night drama.

Starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, the Fire Country series follows a prisoner (Thieriot) who joins a Northern California prison firefighting crew in search of a shortened sentence,

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new arrivals will play in Fire Country:

White will play Cole, an MMA fighter meets family man, now a prison inmate and Bode’s cellmate. Cole has made some mistakes of his own in the past and has learned from them, becoming a better man. O’Mara will portray Liam, a hunky firefighter with a relaxed confidence. Liam is a former colleague of Sharon’s (Diane Farr) who runs into Sharon and Vince (Billy Burke) and is very glad to see her.

It was recently revealed that season two will also introduce a female sheriff character for a potential spin-off series.

Fire Country returns for its second season on February 16th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS drama series? Do you plan to watch season two in February?