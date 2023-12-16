Fire Country: Season Two to Introduce Female Sheriff Character for Possible CBS Spin-Off

Fire Country is returning soon for its second season, and fans could see even more of the world featured in the series. CBS is currently casting for a new female character who could lead her own spin-off. The character, a sheriff, will arrive during season two, per Deadline.

Starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, the series follows a prisoner (Thieriot) who joins a prison firefighting crew in search of a shortened sentence.

This is not the first time a Fire Country spin-off has been mentioned. CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said the following about the possibility earlier this year:

“We are focused on mass-appeal franchises. This season’s number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe… It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch. And so I’m like, ‘you guys, congratulations, you got your back nine. Now let’s start talking about ideas for new extensions.’ They’ve already come up with some great ones.”

Showrunner Tia Napolitano teased what fans will see during season two when the writers started work on scripts for the new season:

“Honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It’s the next chapter. My goal is to, the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked, everyone’s story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them.”

Fire Country returns on February 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fire Country? Do you want to see an expansion to this CBS drama?