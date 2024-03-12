Ghosts: Season Four Early Renewal; Popular CBS Comedy Returning for 2024-25

CBS isn’t letting the spirits go to the afterlife yet. Ghosts has been renewed for a fourth season on the network. The show’s abbreviated (due to the industry strikes) third season kicked off on February 15th.

A single-camera comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by numerous spirits of people who’ve died there over the years. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group and are anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B will bring to their home. Their outlook changes when, after an accident, they learn that Sam can see and hear them. In season three, the Arondekars work to open Jay’s on-site restaurant and the ghosts’ relationships continue to evolve.

Airing on Thursday nights, the third season of Ghosts averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.21 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 35% more viewers.

In addition, Fire Country was renewed for a third season today. “Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

