Ghosts: Season Three; CBS Comedy’s Cast Lands Major Pay Raises

The cast of Ghosts is gearing up for its third season, and they have a bit more to celebrate this Christmas. The cast has all received huge pay raises for season three.

Starring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long, the series follows a couple who own and run a bed and breakfast which has turned out to be haunted.

Per Deadline, McIver and Ambudkar have seen their salaries double to $250,000, and the actors behind the ghosts have seen their salaries more than doubled to $100,000.

Ghosts had a big second season on CBS, which led to pay raises. The series returns on February 15, 2024.

